Suddenly at home on May 22, 2020, Jack Tompkins passed away in his 79th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Brenda for 23 years. Dear father of 3 children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his "fur babies" Charlie and Junior. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack was a retired HSR driver with 30 years of service. At Jack's request, cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com