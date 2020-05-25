Suddenly at home on May 22, 2020, Jack Tompkins passed away in his 79th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Brenda for 23 years. Dear father of 3 children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his "fur babies" Charlie and Junior. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack was a retired HSR driver with 30 years of service. At Jack's request, cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.