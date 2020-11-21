1/1
John Trevor CAMP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on November 12, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Alice (nee Layfield) for 63 years. Dear Dad to John and Sue (Rich) Reid. Proud granddad to Carly (Jason) Jones, Courtney and Tyler Camp, Kyle (Tessa) and Nicki Reid. Special great granddad to Zoe, Jaxon, Logan and Finn. Trevor had an eclectic employment history, working at the Atomic Weapons Research in England and Station Chief at the DEW line on the Arctic Circle. He also worked on the Avro Arrow at Westinghouse and finished his career as a teacher with the Hamilton Secondary School Board. Trevor took great pride in being considered "Odd" as he had such varied interests; including Sudoku puzzles, poetry, art, crochet, and woodworking. A celebration of his life will be held when we can all be together safely.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved