Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on November 12, 2020 in his 90th year. Loving husband of Alice (nee Layfield) for 63 years. Dear Dad to John and Sue (Rich) Reid. Proud granddad to Carly (Jason) Jones, Courtney and Tyler Camp, Kyle (Tessa) and Nicki Reid. Special great granddad to Zoe, Jaxon, Logan and Finn. Trevor had an eclectic employment history, working at the Atomic Weapons Research in England and Station Chief at the DEW line on the Arctic Circle. He also worked on the Avro Arrow at Westinghouse and finished his career as a teacher with the Hamilton Secondary School Board. Trevor took great pride in being considered "Odd" as he had such varied interests; including Sudoku puzzles, poetry, art, crochet, and woodworking. A celebration of his life will be held when we can all be together safely.