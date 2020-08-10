Suddenly in his sleep, John Van Elswyk, long-time Millgrove resident, passed away at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Maria for 48 years. Loving father of Tracy and Mark Hirsch, Michael and Lee, and Stephanie. Cherished Grandpa of Kaitlin, Tanner, Courtney, Seth, Mackenzie, Brayden, Jackson, Jordan, Zackery and Paeten. John worked at Stelco (Division 1210) for 37 years and was a long-time member and past president of the Flamborough Kinsmen Club. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Please RSVP on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. A Family Funeral Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a charity of your choice
in honour of John would be appreciated by the family. For the Visitation Sign-up link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com