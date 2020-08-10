1/1
John VAN ELSWYK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly in his sleep, John Van Elswyk, long-time Millgrove resident, passed away at the age of 67. Beloved husband of Maria for 48 years. Loving father of Tracy and Mark Hirsch, Michael and Lee, and Stephanie. Cherished Grandpa of Kaitlin, Tanner, Courtney, Seth, Mackenzie, Brayden, Jackson, Jordan, Zackery and Paeten. John worked at Stelco (Division 1210) for 37 years and was a long-time member and past president of the Flamborough Kinsmen Club. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Please RSVP on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. A Family Funeral Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations made to a charity of your choice in honour of John would be appreciated by the family. For the Visitation Sign-up link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved