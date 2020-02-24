|
|
At the Niagara Falls Hospital on February 20,2020 John Vanderwyk age 58 years, husband and best friend of Becky "Sault" Vanderwyk, father of Aleesha, son of the late Mike and Jane Vanderwyk, brother of Bob and Cathie, Anna and Dave, Frank and Tracy, Rick and Valerie, brother-in-law of Karen Connell, Sharon (James) Eagles, Wendy Lovegrove, Fred Sault, Carolanne (Bruce) Lovegrove, Shelley (Craig) Graham, Kelly (Cheryl) Sault, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, 60 Main St. S. Hagersville after 5pm Monday February 24, 2020 where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment Hagersville Cemetery. www.rhbanderson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020