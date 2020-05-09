John Wayne HAMILTON
Surrounded by the love of his family, died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Ann Hamilton (Cayuga). Brother of Glen (Carolyn) Hamilton of Cayuga, and Nancy Hamilton of Hamilton. Brother-in-law to the Meyer Family. Loving Father of Ken (Karen) Hamilton of Pontypool, Cindy (Kevin) Meadows of Cayuga, and Jeff (Jen) Hamilton of Edmonton. Cherished Grandfather of Brad (Kiersten) of Fisherville, Nick (Vandi), Josh (Katie) of Cayuga, Thomas, Emily, and Tyler of Edmonton. Dearest Great-Grandfather of Noah, Jovie, and Kieran Meadows. He remains dearly in the hearts of all his Nieces and Nephews as well. The legendary member of GRBFL. Thank You to all the nurses involved at CBI and Dr. Clifford. A very special Thank You to our Daughter-in-law, Karen who provided loving support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at millerfuneralchapel.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
