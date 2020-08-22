1/1
Rev. Dr. John Wesley Tobey
1937-08-13 - 2020-08-21
This week, John was welcomed into the arms of his Saviour, Jesus Christ. He leaves his loving wife, Ann, of almost 60 years (September 17, 1960) and will be greatly missed by his five daughters, Caroline (Don) Patenaude, Linda (Richard) Helmer, Elizabeth (Rob) Levesque, Joanne (Barry) Thomson, and Judy (Eckhard Methner), his 15 grandchildren, including one deceased, eight great-grandchildren, as well as his brothers Arthur (Karen), Allan (Flo), Gordon (Anne), Bill (Donelda), and their families. John pastored churches in Kenilworth, St. Catharines, Smooth Rock Falls, Drayton, Hagersville, Vittoria, and Hamilton. He established Christian Schools in Ancaster and Toronto and helped parents home-school their children. He served as Vice President of Canada Christian College where he taught Hebrew, Greek and other subjects for 46 years. John built a Christian retreat centre and food bank on his beloved buffalo farm near Cayuga. Many lives were touched by this humble man of God. Visitation at Cresmount Funeral Home - 322 Fennell Avenue East, Thursday, August 27th from 5-8 p.m. Celebration of life to be held by invitation only at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle on Friday, August 28th. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
