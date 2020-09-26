John Wilkins

Peacefully passed away on August 18, 2020 (DOB September 28, 1945). John survived his loving wife Jean (nee Waine). He will be sadly missed by his four daughters, Jade, Jeanette, Jennine and Jenny and by his son-in-laws, Peter, Steve and Andrew. He was a proud and loving Papa to his grandchildren, Nicholas, Elora, Jake, Aylla, Jaidyn, Ashael, and Aidan. He is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Kennedy and Margaret Maxwell. John cherished his family and friends and will be missed by all. He was a proud retired Police Officer. His life was altered by a brain injury, but his joy for life was constant. He was a kind and generous man who never hesitated to give help to those in need or to lift others spirits with a joke. John will buried at the White Chapel Cemetery in the family plot. The family will host a celebration of life at a future date when we can safely unite. The family would like to send thanks the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and to the Hamilton Police Association and Retirees. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those to donate to the Ontario Brain Injury Association (www.obia.ca
).