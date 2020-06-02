1939-2020 Passed away, in his 82nd year, peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Lillian Arnold and brother David. Devoted to his life long partner Lucien Losier for 48 years. He will be sadly missed by his siblings (Ken, Mike, Dianne and Janet) extended family, friends and neighbours. Words cannot express the gratitude to Dr. Kehinde, Dr. Curnew, homecare and palliative care teams, especially Joanne Gallagher, neighbours and friends for their support. No immediate memorial planned. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington).



