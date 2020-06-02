John William ARNOLD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1939-2020 Passed away, in his 82nd year, peacefully at home on May 29, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Lillian Arnold and brother David. Devoted to his life long partner Lucien Losier for 48 years. He will be sadly missed by his siblings (Ken, Mike, Dianne and Janet) extended family, friends and neighbours. Words cannot express the gratitude to Dr. Kehinde, Dr. Curnew, homecare and palliative care teams, especially Joanne Gallagher, neighbours and friends for their support. No immediate memorial planned. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Royal Botanical Gardens (Burlington).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved