Suddenly at home in Hamilton on Friday, August 7, 2020, John William De Jong passed away at the age of 45. He was the beloved son of William and Linda De Jong and cherished grandson of David Purcer and the late Doris. Loving brother of Brian De Jong (Anita), Janet Bonham (the late Steve), Sandra Wood (Kerry), and Katie Ross (the late Peter), and a treasured uncle to his nephews Stephen Bonham (his wife Tiffany and their son Jackson), Samual Bonham, Charles Bonham, Jesse Wood (Adrianna Bates), James Ross, Michael Ross, and his nieces Rayleen De Jong and Nicole De Jong. Private service with interment at Bismarck United Church Cemetery. Donations to McNally House Hospice (http://www.mcnallyhousehospice.com/donate-now/
) would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com