Passed away peacefully, after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by the immense love of his family. Husband and best friend of Barbara for 52 years. Loving father to his special girls, Cathy Penney (John), Sue Tosh (Malcolm) and Laura Walter (Jason). Proud papa/grandpa to Lauren, Jacob, Matthew, Ryan, Emily, Evan, Kyle and Eric. He loved them so much! Loving brother and best friend of Barb and the late Ken Whitwell, Marion and Rudy Chiarot. Brother-in-law to Nancy Stevenson, Sheila Nopper (Ron), Jim and Melanie Nopper. Fun uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friend to Kathy and the late Paul Maxwell. Oh, the good times they had! John's parents, Ida and Bill, were the owners of Glovers Cleaners. He worked many hours there when he was a student. He was a graduate of Westdale Secondary School (where he met Barbie), and Waterloo Lutheran University. He became a successful, well respected, independent insurance broker in Hamilton for many years. John was a gentle, kind and considerate man. He had many lifelong friends. To know him was to love him. He loved his family first, a good party, Johnny Cash, all sports, watching his grandsons play hockey and playing Proline. He remembered sports stats from decades ago. He was the sports guru of our family. Our hearts are broken and we will miss him more than words can say. Special thanks to Dr. Connie Milroy and the Palliative Care staff at St. Peter's for John's wonderful care. Donations to Hamilton Health Sciences or Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated by the family. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and we will celebrate his wonderful, blessed life on Saturday, February 1st, 1 - 4 p.m. at 33 Bowen, Hamilton. "The going up was worth the coming down" - Kris Kristofferson "Life and love go on, let the music play" - Johnny Cash Rest in peace Johnny G. (Geeba) xo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020