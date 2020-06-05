With sorrow, this announces Johnnys' sudden passing on June 2, 2020, at 71 years of age. He was pre-deceased by his parents John and Betty and his wife Bev. He was the eldest and beloved brother to Joyce (Jamie), Bruce (Elaine), Brian (Sue), Robbie (Joanne) and Randy (Mary), a devoted uncle to eight nieces and nephews and beloved nephew to his aunt Gladys. Music found Johnny early and stayed with him his whole life. He was an accomplished guitarist and was always happy to play and offer advice and encouragement to others. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be arranged and take place once the world gets back to normal. Also, a special mention to cousin Evan for his help and consideration.



