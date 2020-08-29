Suddenly of a heart attack, at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020, in his 79th year. Cherished husband of Patricia (nee Molata). Loving father of Sherri Leaver (Bob Nicol) and stepdaughters; Laurie Lilliman (Dan Megna) and Dawn Lilliman. Papa John will be greatly missed by grandchildren; Jessica, Rawny, Jaclyn and Rion. John was a dedicated employee of Inglis Limited, Tiercon, Camco and First Student. To honour John's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 20th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Twisted Lemon Restaurant, 3 Norton Street West, Cayuga. Self-distancing and masks mandatory. For more information, please contact Pat Leaver at jleaver@cogeco.ca Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca