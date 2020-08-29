1/1
John Winston LEAVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly of a heart attack, at Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020, in his 79th year. Cherished husband of Patricia (nee Molata). Loving father of Sherri Leaver (Bob Nicol) and stepdaughters; Laurie Lilliman (Dan Megna) and Dawn Lilliman. Papa John will be greatly missed by grandchildren; Jessica, Rawny, Jaclyn and Rion. John was a dedicated employee of Inglis Limited, Tiercon, Camco and First Student. To honour John's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 20th from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Twisted Lemon Restaurant, 3 Norton Street West, Cayuga. Self-distancing and masks mandatory. For more information, please contact Pat Leaver at jleaver@cogeco.ca Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Twisted Lemon Restaurant
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved