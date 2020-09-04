1/1
John YATES
Sunrise: November 18th, 1929 - Sunset: September 2nd, 2020 It is with broken hearts wrapped with great love and pride that we share with you the Promotion to Glory of John, lifetime sweetheart of Beryl, devoted father to Neville (Kim) and Beverley, one-of-a-kind Grandad to Ashley (Lukas) and uniquely bonded Great Grandad to Hendrik. Born in Yorkshire, England, John was one of 11 children. He played professional soccer in the UK in his younger years and he always worked hard to provide for his family. John and Beryl decided to cross the ocean in 1974 to bring the family to Canada, hoping for great opportunities. Second to his love for his family was his love for music. John was a lifetime member of The Salvation Army where he conducted many musical groups - his greatest love was working with the young people to encourage them in their music and faith... many remain his "lads". A wonderful Christian gentleman, fun loving and mischievous, leaving us with so many amazing stories. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, September 5 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private Funeral Service. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of John to Acclaim Health- Burlington Day Program would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Despite Alzheimer's, we stand on the promises and believe that "he is now reunited with his true self" and at home with the Lord. Well Done though Good and Faithful Servant!


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
