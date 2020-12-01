It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Johnny on November 30, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Brenda for 21 years. Loving step-father of Irena Shook (Robert), Maryann Klopfer (Dominik) and Matthew Simatovic (Julia). Cherished Nonno of Matthew Jr, Victoria, William, Heidi, Annaliese and Hans. Sadly missed by cousins Carmen Donato (Helen) and family, Louisa Rossetti-Brodsky (Daniel), as well as, friends and other family including the Barrese and Rossetti families of Toronto. Special thanks to the staff and Dr. Phan of Arbour Creek Long Term Care and many friends for their loving support. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121 for visitation and mass. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.