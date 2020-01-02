|
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Joka Kuruc in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her mother Janja and father Sava Vranjkovic. Loving wife of the late Dragan Kuruc. Mother of Marija, Radovan, Mico, Dado and their families. Survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be missed by many friends and family members in Canada and Serbia. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday from 6- 8 p.m. Pomen at 6 pm. Funeral Service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 149 Nash Rd. S., on Friday, January 3rd, at 11 a.m. with The Very Reverend Father Radovan Kodic officiating. Interment Mountview Gardens. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca