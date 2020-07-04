Passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday July 2nd in his 59th year. He is predeceased by his parents Fred and Patricia, as well as his sister Gail Ross. He leaves behind his loving wife Iris of 19 years, as well as his children Amanda (Jeff), Haley (Travis), Brady and Ethan as well as his two beautiful grandchildren Cadence and Owen. He will also be missed by his brothers David, Paul and Mark (Becky). We would like to thank all of the staff at Hamilton General Hospital in ICU East who have provided exceptional compassionate care for our loved one over the past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions can be made to Hamilton General Hospital, ICU East.



