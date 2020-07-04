1/2
Jonathan D. Ross
1961-09-20 - 2020-07-02
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital with his family by his side on Thursday July 2nd in his 59th year. He is predeceased by his parents Fred and Patricia, as well as his sister Gail Ross. He leaves behind his loving wife Iris of 19 years, as well as his children Amanda (Jeff), Haley (Travis), Brady and Ethan as well as his two beautiful grandchildren Cadence and Owen. He will also be missed by his brothers David, Paul and Mark (Becky). We would like to thank all of the staff at Hamilton General Hospital in ICU East who have provided exceptional compassionate care for our loved one over the past few weeks. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions can be made to Hamilton General Hospital, ICU East.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved