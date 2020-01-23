|
What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived; This is to have succeeded. -Bessie Anderson Stanley (1879-1952) It is with profound sadness that our family announces Jon's passing. Jon will be deeply missed by his wife Valerie, his son Robert, his mother Helen, his sister Mary, and his niece Izzy. Predeceased by his father James Anderson, his brother Ronald, and by his loyal and loving dog Hazel, who believed Jon to be the greatest human on earth. Family, friends and neighbours are welcome to drop in for refreshments at Jon's home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. to share stories and memories. Thank you to all staff at St. Joseph's Hospital who were involved with Jon's care.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020