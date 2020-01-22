Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jones Harroo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jones Anthony Daniel Harroo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
July 5th, 1931 - January 22nd, 2019 Today we celebrate your memory. We deeply miss your smile, laughter, presence, wisdom, faith, compassion, will, strength and most of all your love which lives in our hearts and memories. Life will never be the same without you. We are all forever changed by your absence. But we know you are at peace with the Lord. You are cherished endlessly by all who knew you, and will never be forgotten. Missing you. Your loving family, Lucille, Brenda and David
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jones's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -