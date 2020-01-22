|
July 5th, 1931 - January 22nd, 2019 Today we celebrate your memory. We deeply miss your smile, laughter, presence, wisdom, faith, compassion, will, strength and most of all your love which lives in our hearts and memories. Life will never be the same without you. We are all forever changed by your absence. But we know you are at peace with the Lord. You are cherished endlessly by all who knew you, and will never be forgotten. Missing you. Your loving family, Lucille, Brenda and David
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020