Jordan Lukas

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lukas Jordan, peacefully at home in his sleep on August 29, 2020 in his 94th year. Beloved husband of 28 years to Sophia and predeceased by his first wife Katharina (1989). Loved stepfather of Rita (John) Stevenson and proud papa to Joel, Kyle and Rachel. Also survived by stepson Steven Krumpek and family. Dear uncle to Susie (Bill) Gilcrest and Annie (Rob) Declar and their families. Lukas will also be missed by his brother-in-law Reinhard (Barb) Lutz and sister-in-law Hilda Niceliu and their families. Predeceased by his sister Mary (Andy), sister-in-law Lydia and brother-in-law Ken. Lukas was born in Hungary and immigrated to Canada where he began his long-time employment at Stelco. A graveside service was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
