Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved husband and best friend of Undine for 36 years. Devoted father of Michelle and Cory, Jose Jr. and Karen. Cherished grandfather of Maximus, Antonio, Ace and one arriving in March. Jose will be deeply missed by his parents Paula and Rafael. Much loved brother of Rafaelito and his wife Misleydis, Jorge, Tomas and Ivan. Will be missed by his mother-in-law Ruth, brothers-in-law Thomas, Roland, Sven, Frank, Hans-Joachim and by his many nieces and nephews. Jose will be remembered in the hearts of the Lima family and by Arturo and Carlos and his family. Jose truly loved life. He was happiest when he was spending time with family and friends, listening to disco music or going for walks. His zest for life will not be forgotten. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Hamilton General Hospital for all of their care. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation to follow. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020