Jose Oliveira COSTA
With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our loving husband, father and grandfather on August 8, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of 47 years to Maria Delores. Loving father of Jose Oliveira and Grace (Nelson) Costa. Cherished grandfather to Isabel, Bianca and Sofia Oliveira, and Nicole and Breanna Costa. Brother to Maria Raposo and Maria Silva. Brother-in-law to Fatima Da Silva and Jose Carlos Da Silva. He will be dearly missed by many extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, 43 Barton Street East on Monday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. There is a capacity restriction of 50 people at both the church and cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be kindly appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
