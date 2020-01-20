|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Carmel Lechner (prev. Roche) (nee Peddle). Loving father of Karyn Patterson (Michael) and cherished stepfather of Danielle Roche. Proud grandfather of Jordan, Matthew and Mikey. Dear brother of the late Dr. Ruep Lechner (Michelle), late Dr. Maria Lechner, and Dr. Joerg Lechner (Brigitte), all of Germany. Josef will also be fondly remembered by his extended family, including many nieces and nephews, as well as numerous friends. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place and a Service of Remembrance was held at Smith's Funeral Home (485, Brant Street, Burlington, 905-632-3333) on Friday, January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josef's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton Halton or The Bruce Trail Conservancy would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020