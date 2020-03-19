|
March 19, 2020 In honour of a very deeply loved, well remembered & very special man, Josef Meyer (A.K.A. Dad, Papa Joe Joe) today you would have been *90 years old*. What cake, torte or pies would you have made for yourself in celebration of this occasion. You left us is 2010 with such wonderful memories to live by and pass on to all our thriving families and boy how they have grown since you left us with a smile. You would be so joyful and proud. You now have the daughter-in-law you were waiting for, another granddaughter and for now, five great grandchildren! We know you are continually watching over us with your own guiding ways. More than anything, we have continued to love, care and watch over our Queen Mom/Nanna/BNanna as promised. We still love and miss you every day. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAR ZEPP Love Your Julie and our whole big family xo xo xo xo xo.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020