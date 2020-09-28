In loving memory of Joseph Anthony La Rose, 83 years, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 23, at home in the company of his family. He leaves behind Susan, his loving wife of 57 years, and sons Joseph and John. Joseph was born near Edmonton, Alberta, in 1937 and was orphaned at an early age. Deemed independent at the age of 16, Joseph made his way to Ontario by selling magazine subscriptions door-to-door in every town along the way. A true self-made man, Joseph turned early misfortune and disadvantage into a life filled with the comforts of loving family and dear friends. By far the best choice he made in life was to marry Susan, whom he met on a blind date in Parry Sound in 1961. Moving to Hamilton in 1963, they bought a house on Glancaster Road and stayed there for the next 54 years, raising two sons and making lifelong friends. Joseph will be remembered by all the people he touched throughout his life as a man of good humour and great loyalty, a man who never met a Sudoku puzzle he couldn’t finish or an animal he didn’t consider an immediate friend. In keeping with Joseph’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of condolences, flowers, donations, etc., please spend some time with family and tell them you love them.



