|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph (Joe) Abramo Falco announces his passing on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with many significant health issues. He was in his 92nd year. Joe's humble beginnings began as the 9th of 12 children born to immigrant parents Leonard and Maria Falco from Racalmuto, Sicily. He learned the value of family at a young age as he and his siblings took jobs to help support the family farm. Although Joe had very little formal education, he sought knowledge from wherever he could learn. He was a true lifelong learner. Joe had a keen head for business and was a true visionary both in the construction industry and in his personal investments. He started as a bricklayer, progressed to residential builder, then a commercial builder (apartment buildings in Hamilton, Dundas, St. Catharines, Brantford and Kitchener) and finally land developer. While he was building his construction company, he was also instrumental in co-founding and developing Orenco Rendering and Dundas Valley Food Products into successful companies. Joe was personable and well-liked by everyone. He loved to ask questions and enjoyed getting to know everyone he met. He will be missed by many. Predeceased by his loving wife Angelica (Dolly). He was a devoted and much-loved father to Linda Smith (Neil), Gary Falco (Lori), Joseph Falco Jr. (Phyllis) and Lisa Koster (Steven). He was the proud Papa to 11 grandchildren: Scott (Leslie), Brendan (Lauren), Nicholas (Silvana), Rachel (Kass), Ashley (Craig), Michael (Monica), Jeffrey (Katy), Justin (Amanda), Breanna, Jacob and Sarah (deceased) as well as Papa Joe to his great grandchildren Maya, Xavier, Lucia, Maverick and Aiden. He will be fondly remembered by his siblings, many nieces, nephews and friends. For the loving care that Joe received, the family extends a thank-you to his team of home caregivers Joseph, Michelle, Gina and Alice, and the "JF Team" (Alma, Anne, Ren, Jackie, Jennifer, Jella), Special thanks to the "JF Team" (Joe's Angels), who went above and beyond to make our father's last month more comfortable and dignified and allowed him to stay at home. We wish to thank his cousin Joe Guagliano. Cousin Joe's weekly visits and pizza lunches were always a highlight. Thank you also to his specialists Dr. Findlay, Dr. Shayegan and Dr. McLeod for giving us an extra 6 years with our dad, papa and papa Joe. Thank you to the staff of the palliative care unit at St. Joseph's Hospital for making his final hours comfortable. A private burial will take place for immediate family members. A celebration of life will take place April 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Burlington Golf & Country Club, 422 North Shore Boulevard East, Burlington, ON. On-line condolences may be made at https://www.smithsfh.com/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Assistance Program (https://cancerassist.ca) or the Bob Kemp Hospice (https://kemphospice.org) in Joseph's memory.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020