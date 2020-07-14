It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Joseph Anthony Bianco, surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Ancaster on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Joseph, in his 72nd year, was the devoted husband and soulmate of Josephine for 52 years. Proud and much-loved father of Maria (John Salvino), Nicole (Luciano Barone), and Louise (Mike Gustin). Cherished Nonno of Bianca Salvino, Jacob Gustin, Anthony Salvino, Luke Gustin, Veronica Barone and Domenic Barone. Dear brother of Anthony Joseph Bianco (Bonnie) and Nancy Angelina Bianco Whaley (Kevin Whaley). Forever in the hearts of his many nieces, nephews, relatives in Canada and Italy, and friends. Joseph's love for his Italian heritage, family; especially his childhood sweetheart, Josephine, pride for his grandkids, and love for life are all part of his beautiful legacy that will live on through his family. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. For those who wish, memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the funeral is attended by invitation only. We thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. "To the world you are a father, but to our family you are the world"