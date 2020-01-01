|
|
Sadly, and yet, with deep gratitude for his life, we announce that Joseph died at St. Joseph's Villa on the day after the Feast of the Holy Family, Monday December 30, 2019. He has now been reunited with his parents, Anna and Michael, his sister Mary (Joseph Grohol), and his brothers John (Helen) and Andrew. Joseph was the beloved husband of Ann(deceased); the cherished father and father-in-law of Brian and Karen, Jo-Ann and John; and, doting and dedicated DZEDO/PAPA of Michael and Jonathan. As well, Dad was a long-time employee of the Toronto, Hamilton, and Buffalo Railway Company (41 years), volunteer extraordinaire (50 plus years), and avid sportsman and reader. After having given so much for so long, we pray that DZEDO/PAPA now rests in peace, and has perpetual light shining upon him. A private Funeral Mass and Interment has taken place. Odpocinute vecné daj ho Pane