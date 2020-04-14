|
|
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Paul Braccio on April 9, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Di Prata) and devoted father to Imara. Cherished son of Giuseppe and Mary Braccio, loving brother to Adreanna (Rob) Caterini and predeceased by his sister Deanna. Adored son-in-law of Rick and Anna Di Prata and dearest to his nonna Michelina Barbano. Brother-in-law to Paul (Luciana) Di Prata. He will be missed by his nieces Talia, Mia, Nadia, Aria and Vivia. Forever to be remembered by all his family and friends. Think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched, for nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life to be announced at a future date when we can all get together. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020