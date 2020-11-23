Peacefully passed on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Baywoods Place, Hamilton, Ontario, at the age of 94. Devoted husband to late Lucy (pre-deceasing him in 1995), much loved father to James, Paul, and Elizabeth. Greatly missed by his grandsons Francesco and Christopher. Cherished father-in-law to Deborah and Mike. Born in Southport, England Joe served in WWII with the British Royal Navy. He immigrated to Burlington, Ontario in 1953 where he established himself in the community as a mechanic. He eventually moved to Blyth, Ontario, operating Chatterton Auto Service before retiring in 1987. A Lifetime Member of the Canadian Legion, Joe volunteered in various roles as a member of Branch 420 in Blyth. Joe had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. He was happiest sharing breakfast with family and friends, completing crosswords with his morning cup of tea, attending live theatre and dabbling daily in his garden. He was a lover of music and always an active participant whether it be playing harmonica on stage, singing along with the band or cutting tile on the dance floor. Online Condolences at M.A. Clark and Sons Funeral Home. Donations if desired may be made to: The Alzheimer Society of Hamilton and Halton 1575 Upper Ottawa #700 Hamilton, Ontario L8W 3E2