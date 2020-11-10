Passed suddenly on November 9, 2020 in his 69th year. Joe is reunited with his father Giovanni. Loving husband of Mary, father of Nicki (Byron), Mark (Alana), Greg (Christina), Carla (Nicole), cherished nonno of Zach and Nate, Anneliese and Lucas, son of Domenica, brother of Anna (Carmen), Rosella (Don) and Mario (Alison). Brother-in-law to John Proc. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. We'll miss the genuine smile from our pappa-razzi. Visitations will be held at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street on Thursday, November 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store