Passed away peacefully at Extendicare Peterborough on Monday, July 27, 2020 in his 95th year. Husband of the late Josephine Docherty. Loving father of Wendy Docherty. Loving grandfather of Joshua (Victoria), Joseph and Tyler. Dear great-grandfather of Sophia and Selena. Dear brother of May Gravelle. Loving uncle of Michael Gravelle and his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Joseph Docherty and Mary Anne Hanson, and sisters Isabelle Rice and Margaret Brasseur. Private Family Funeral Prayers were held in the DUFFUS CHAPEL, Peterborough on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment at Little Lake Cemetery. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.