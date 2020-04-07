Home

Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Joseph FILIPOVICH

Joseph FILIPOVICH Obituary
Joseph slipped away peacefully on April 6th at the age of 97. He leaves behind the love of his life of 75 years Anselma. Beloved Father to Hilda Milos (Stipe) and Ernestine Dryden. Adored Opa to Rosemary, Mike (Susan) and Brock (Rachelle). Loving great-grandfather to Mia and Simon Stratton. Nephew to Autun Filipovich (Tina). Special thanks to Dr. Bev at St. Peter's Hospital for their kind care and compassion of our father. Private family service and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020
