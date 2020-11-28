Passed away peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home in Hamilton on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by loving wife Eliza (nee Bourque) (2009) and by cherished daughter Helina Boisvert (2019). Also predeceased by his parents John and Gladys, as well as his siblings; Geraldine, Aldin, Ida, Roger and Anne-Marie. Charles will be dearly missed by many surviving nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-law and cousins from the extended Boisvert and Bourque families. Special thank you to the staff and care providers at Parkview Nursing Home for their kindness. Private Interment was held for immediate family at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Burlington. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton/Halton would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com