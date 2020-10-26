1/1
Joseph FRIGO
1963-09-01 - 2020-10-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on October 24, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving son of Frank and Sylvia (nee Baggio). Beloved brother of Frank Jr. Joseph will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles; Romano and Dorothy Baggio and Leo and Darlene Baggio of Nova Scotia and Anna Fenzi of Italy and cousins; Allen, Joe, Leo Jr. and Paula. Predeceased by his cousin Debbie. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Joseph's ICU for their care and compassion. Those wishing to leave a condolence in memory of Joseph may do so via www.smithsfh.com He will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved