Joseph passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton on October 24, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving son of Frank and Sylvia (nee Baggio). Beloved brother of Frank Jr. Joseph will be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles; Romano and Dorothy Baggio and Leo and Darlene Baggio of Nova Scotia and Anna Fenzi of Italy and cousins; Allen, Joe, Leo Jr. and Paula. Predeceased by his cousin Debbie. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Joseph's ICU for their care and compassion. Those wishing to leave a condolence in memory of Joseph may do so via www.smithsfh.com
He will be greatly missed.