Vic Marshall peacefully passed away on October 11, 2020, a month shy of his 100th birthday. Loving husband of the late Florence. Devoted father of Donna Moore (late Wayne) and Douglas Marshall (Elaine). Loving grandfather to Chris Moore (Amy), Sean Moore (Lee-Anne), Meghan Marshall and great-grandfather to Dalton and Tyler. Special Gramps to Courtney, Kyle and Colin. Fondly remembered by his siblings Gwen, Miriam, Ruth and dear brother to David (deceased). He was a proud WWII RCAF vet. Vic was past member of New Westminster and Trinity (Eastmount) Presbyterian Churches. Vic retired from Westinghouse Canada Ltd. Frequently Vic and Florence wintered down south or in Portugal. After moving to The Villages of Glancaster he made many new friends and participated in numerous activities. This was followed by a couple of enjoyable years at The Villages of Wentworth Heights. Special thanks to the staff at St. Peter's for their kind and compassionate care. As per Vic's wishes, cremation has taken place with no visitation service.



