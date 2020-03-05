|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph K. Joseph on March 3, 2020 in his 79th year at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by those who loved him. After a long struggle with cancer, Joseph is now resting peacefully with his beloved wife of 43 years, Thresiamma Joseph. Loving father to George, Geena (Santosh) and Geoffrey. Adored Achayan/grandather to Zachary, Alexandra, Jacob, Shyla, Julia and Devan. Beloved brother to the late Aleyamma (late Chacko), Thresiamma (Sebastian), Chinnamma (late George), the late George (Molly), Rose (Paul), Mary (Sebastian) and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in Kerala, India in 1941 and immigrated to Canada in 1972. He settled in Hamilton and was an accomplished entrepreneur who founded Joseph K. Joseph Haulage. (Joseph Haulage Canada Corporation today). The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Kouvoukis, Karen and the team at the Juravinski Cancer Centre who went above and beyond for many years supporting Joseph. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The Vigil Prayers for Joseph will be held Friday evening at 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 63 Highway 20 East, Stoney Creek on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) who assisted both Joseph and Thresia in their cancer journeys. Please sign the Online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020