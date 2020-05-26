May 7, 1964 - May 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Clark Lacharity. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, he found peace early Friday morning with his loving wife Theresa at his side. Joe will be remembered as an incredible man who was well-loved by everyone he met. He had a calming presence that stabilized those around him, and he never missed an opportunity to crack a 'dad joke'. He worked hard for all that he achieved in his life, without ever once complaining. Joe was an avid music lover, family photographer, a 'jack of all trades', a self-proclaimed 'foodie' and a devoted family man who had a successful career with Praxair for over 30 years. Joe was born in Welland and grew up in Port Colborne, where he enjoyed an adventurous childhood with many friends and fond memories. He moved to Hamilton in 1983, where he attended McMaster University. With the help of his A&P friends, the 'catch of the county' met his loving wife and soulmate of 30 years, Theresa (Creary). Joe considered Theresa 'the light of his life' and his best friend. They loved going to concerts, spending time with their kids, and falling asleep together halfway through Netflix specials. They shared a mutual understanding of what was important: the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Joe is survived by his four children Jacob, Peter, 'Becca and David. He was an adoring father who never missed an opportunity to spend time with his kids. Growing up he coached sports teams, organized family camping trips, and was the architect behind countless sandcastles. As time went on, these family activities turned to Niagara wine tours and testing out new restaurants. He taught them that having enough is more important than having it all, and that being rich has nothing to do with money. Joe supported his children's ambitions, and prepared them for every aspect of life. Although he will be sorely missed, they will always carry with them a lifetime of happy memories they shared in the 'house that Joe built'. Joe is predeceased by his parents Helen (Herbert) and Milroy Lacharity, as well as his father-in-law Bert Creary. Joe felt comfort in his final days knowing Bert would be waiting for him with a cold beer in his hand. He is survived by his sister Cheryl Lacharity-Miller, his favourite mother-in-law Joan Creary, as well as the large extended Creary family of siblings, nieces, and nephews who all adored their 'Uncle Joe'. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Juravinski Hospital for the attentive care Joe received. If desired, his family would greatly appreciate donations to the Good Shepherd where Joe was a regular volunteer, or St. Peter's Hospital in Joe's memory. Due to COVID-19 health regulations, a private service will be taking place. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared at https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Lacharity-In-Loving-Memory-109476817449477/ .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.