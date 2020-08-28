Sadly announcing the passing of Joseph Leo Cahill at home in Mississauga on August 19, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth (nee Moore) of 65 years, survived by seven children - Michael (Pauline); Paul (Lori); Peter; Sheilagh Seed (Greg); John (Wendy); Patrick (Cathy) and Kevin (Susan) and 13 grandchildren - Mark, David, Sean, Amy, Kimberly, Tracey, Stephen, Ryan, Hayley, Olivia, Benjamin, Zach and Jenna. Leo was born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the son of Hector and Agnes (Kain). He was the eldest of 4 children along with Mildred, Elwyn and Noreen. Leo enlisted in the military during WWII before attending St Michael's College at the University of Toronto where he obtained his Master of Finance degree in March 1951. He was a man of strong faith, his Roman Catholic devotion being an essential part of his life including serving as a deacon for many years at St Patrick's Parish in Mississauga. He will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca