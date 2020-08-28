Hello to all of you, Cahiils! I have the best memories of your Mum and Dad and Michael, Paul, Peter, Sheilagh and John. Sorry Patrick and Kevin you moved to Family Crescent before you were born. Your parents were my safe place. Your Mum my mentor and still today I hang my laundry and thank your Mum for teaching me. Please contact me if you can. Wendyandrolf@rogers.com. Blessings to all of you. Your parents left with me memories and gratefulness.

Wendy And Rolf Schellenberg

Friend