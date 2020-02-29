|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Maslowski, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Albright Manor, aged 86. Devoted husband to Betty, they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage on Valentine's Day 2020. Loving father to Anne (Ben) Vanderwiel and the late James Maslowski. Stepfather to Ernie (Mel) and Michael (Dodie) DeRushie. He will be deeply missed by his sister Marie (Ron) McDonald, and sister-in-law Alice Maslowski. He will fondly be remembered by his grandchildren Nicole, Evan (Emily), Michael, Megan, Joshua, Tiffany and Miranda. Joseph was predeceased by his parents John and Stella, brothers Walter (Claire), John, Edmond (Stella), his sister Irene (Gus) Doise and grandchildren Ben and Candace. Joseph was born in Bruay-en-Artois, France and moved to Hamilton at age of 19. He worked in the Melt Shop at Dofasco for 34 years until his retirement in 1990. He and Betty became residents of Beamsville in 1963. Joseph enjoyed simple life pleasures, music and dancing, socializing with family and friends, fishing, gardening and good food. He especially loved to barbeque. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will take place Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, followed by a celebration of life in Tallman Fireside Room. If desired, memorial donations. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020