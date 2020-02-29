|
It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Mattei following a brief illness on Wednesday February 26, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband for 57 years of Irene. Father of Peter Mattei (Laura Commisso) and the late Michael Mattei. Adored Nonno to his three grandchildren Michael, Joseph and Madeleine. Joe found great joy in his grandchildren spending every moment with them - watching them grow, feeding them well and teaching them so many life lessons. Joe was born in Pacentro Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1953. He built a wonderful life for himself and his family. He was always there to lend a helping hand and to share a smile and laugh with family and friends. We celebrate the wonderful person that Joe was in our lives and will sorely miss his presence. We love you beyond words - you were as good as they come! Joe is survived by his sisters Zelinda Nigro and Flora Vecchiarelli (Guilio), brother Guerino Mattei, sister-in-law Antonina Mattei. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents Francesco and Mary Bambina Mattei(nee Delisio), brothers Tony Mattei, Chris Mattei and Peter Mattei, brother-in-law Dominic Nigro, sister-in-laws Mary Mattei, Antonina Mattei and Elena Mattei. The Mattei family will receive family and friends at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 947 Rymal Road E, On Sunday, March 1st from 3 - 9 p.m., Vigil Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Parish, Barton and Nash Rd, on Monday, March 2nd at 9 a.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joseph Mattei can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020