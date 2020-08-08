It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Nelson Timmers (Joe) on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer. Joe is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years Carol, his children Michael Timmers and Michelle Heisey (Martha), adoring grandchildren Lindsay (Spencer), Zachary, Jacob and Emily. Also, his loving sister Shirlan Timmers-Rymer, and in-laws Margie and Glenn Simpson, Norm Finlay and many nieces and nephews. Joe lived life to the fullest. In addition to being a great husband and father, he was an avid sportsman. In the summer he spent his time fishing, golfing, hiking and was a member of the East Mountain Anglers. After retiring from Lake Erie/Stelco, with 43 years of service he found a new talent and became an accomplished painter. Many of his works were a tribute to Tom Thompson. Joe also loved archery, swimming, hockey, sky diving, cycling and travel. Joe was a kind soul with a big heart who was always up for fun. He loved people and to know Joe was to love Joe. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to Dr. Christine Glenny, St. Joseph's Hospital Tower (6th floor), St. Joseph's Home Care, the Firestone Clinic, Dr. Hanna and Lisa and Juravinski Hospital. A graveside service only will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 11 at 2 p.m Donations in memory of Joe can be sent to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation Canada or Whispering Hearts Horse Rescue, Hagersville, Ontario. Courage, Strength, Hope