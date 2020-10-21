1/1
Joseph ("Joe") NEMETH
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Joe passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Village of Tansley Woods on Monday, October 12, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Erna. Loving father of Philip Nemeth (Janis), Dorothy O'Shea (Michael). Proud grandfather of Grant (Dorota), Andrew, Megan, Jennifer (Shawn), and Lauren. Cherished great-grandfather of James and Cody. Survived by his dear sister, Terus Bari of Hungary. Joseph will be missed by his family, extended family in Europe and his many friends. Joe was born in Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1950 and was the tailor for many years at the Villager Men's Shop in the Westdale area of Hamilton. Joe lived the last number of years at Heritage Place and more recently at the Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff that helped care for our dear dad. A huge thank you as well to the LHIN for the support services, and Dr. Mark Grafham for the over 25 years of excellent care. Joe was a lover of classical music, a wonderful family man and a founding member of the Cumberland Christian Assembly Church in Hamilton. A private service has taken place. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
