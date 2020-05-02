Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Nursing Home, in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Judy for 41 years. Cherished step-father of Annette Grant. Much loved grandfather of Shelby, Kristen and Nicholas. Dear brother of Linda Howarth (Ed), Earl (Karen), Drake, Roy (Joan), Ross (Evonne), Leslie Couture (Pat), Scott, Kathy (Jim Stanton), John (Jane), James (Linda), Kerri (Lee Oliver), Ralph Wallace (Connie) and the late Sarah. Survived by his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date.



