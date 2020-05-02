Joseph Norman WITHERS
1953-11-17 - 2020-04-19
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Nursing Home, in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Judy for 41 years. Cherished step-father of Annette Grant. Much loved grandfather of Shelby, Kristen and Nicholas. Dear brother of Linda Howarth (Ed), Earl (Karen), Drake, Roy (Joan), Ross (Evonne), Leslie Couture (Pat), Scott, Kathy (Jim Stanton), John (Jane), James (Linda), Kerri (Lee Oliver), Ralph Wallace (Connie) and the late Sarah. Survived by his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved