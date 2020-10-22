It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph Partito, surrounded by his loving family at the Hamilton General Hospital on October 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of 57 years to Jeanette (nee Gasko) and loving father of Lisa and Andrea. He is predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Diega Partito, and in-laws Paul and Annie Gasko. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Sam and Rose Partito, Joan and the late Harry Partito, the late Mary Ricci, the late Nancy Partito, the late Joanne and Rolando Verticchio, the late Tina and Albert Magri, the late Grace Small, Josephine and the late Sam Liota, Sarah and the late Rocco Coscarella, Rose and the late Gary Webster, John and Shirley Partito, and Pamela and Don Morrison. Papa Joe to MaryGrace, Emma and Natalie. Joe will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially the card group from the Fratellanza Racalmutese Club. A special thank you to Dr. Freitag, Dr. Harper and nurse Tatjana. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East, on Friday, October 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Guests will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and church. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. In kindness, donations made to the Hamilton General Hospital or Parkinson Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. "Always in our minds, forever in our hearts."