DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Joseph "Joe" PEPETONE

(Founder and Owner of Holland Park Garden Gallery) After a courageous and brave battle with Congested Heart Failure, Joe passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on the morning of Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Joe, in his 82nd year, loving husband and best friend to his late wife Anita (nee Hodder). Beloved father of Jennie Pepetone (John Vergados) and Peter Pepetone. Loved Papa of Spencer, Aaron, and Jason. Dear brother of Jim Pepetone (Margaret), Delores Simpson (the late Bob), and the late Jean Ingarra (Joe). Joe will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Lori, Carrie, Angie, the teams at LHIN, Bayshore and Paramed. Friends will be received at the Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New St (at Drury Lane) Saturday 7-9 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Prayers in the chapel on Monday, February 17, at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Flowers are absolutely welcome! But if desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. On line condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
