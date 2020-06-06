Next to you, side by side, one last time my love. Surrounded by the love of his family, our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of my beloved husband, Joseph, on Thursday, June 4th loving father to Jason (Kristen, Zoe), Nick (Sarah) and adoring dedek to our little man, Tyler James and "his little girl" Hailey Elizabeth whom he both adored with all his heart and soul. Predeceased by both his parents Veronika and Steve, father-in-law Ivan Mertuk, he will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law Amelia Mertuk, brother-in-law Ivan, and good family friend Tony Vincec, his niece Amanda (Charles Menard) and nephews Kevin and Chase and his many cousins in Ontario, Quebec, back home in Slovenia, France and Germany. Joseph was the focal point of our family, his steadfast support, guidance, unconditional love and all the loving memories we shared together provided the backbone to all our lives. He will be remembered for his strong sense of loyalty, compassion and great sense of humour by all his treasured friends and family. The family would like to thank the Juravinski Cancer Center, Dr. Goffin and all his wonderful team, all the doctors and nurses responsible for his care including Dr. Greenspoon and especially all the nurses at the Chemo suite for all their exceptional kindness and support. Also Dr. Kasper, Dr. Murty and all the doctors and nursing staff at the Hamilton General Hospital for all their efforts and compassion. Thank you so much to the Cancer Assist Program for all their services and help they provided especially all the volunteer drivers who took us back and forth during his chemo treatments. Thank you to St. Elizabeth nursing care center and all their staff and to the Bob Kemp Hospice, whose dedicated staff provided a safe and peaceful palliative care for Joe and myself. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made to the Cancer Assist Program, 555 Concession St., Hamilton or to the Bob Kemp Hospice, 277 Stone Church Rd. E, Hamilton. Cremation will occur shortly followed by a private family service at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. He was my better half, always giving of himself to others and to St. Gregory the Great Parish with all their fund-raising efforts, dances and banquets which he enjoyed attending immensely and very proud to be a part of the Slovenian community. He was the love of my life and he left us all with the best of himself along with many treasured memories that we all will share remembering a true friend, loving husband, beloved father and proud dedek in our hearts forever. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.