After a broken heart and the very recent death of his wife, Joseph Siepi on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence in Hamilton in his 96th year. Beloved husband of over 72 years to Eda (who died Jan 18, 2020). Loved father of Judy Bergquist (and her husband the late Robert). Dear brother of Edie Siepi, Anne Webb and sister in law Rose Colontino. Joe was a former Hamilton Wildcat (1944) and was a Past President of the Hamilton Tiger Cat Alumni Association. He was a retired Police Officer with the Hamilton Police Association with 30 years of service, retiring in 1983. He was an avid bowler, participating in a number of leagues. A visitation for Joseph will be held at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12 - 1 pm followed by a service in the Chapel at 1:00 pm. As per his wishes, cremation and interment will take place at a later date. Online condolence may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020
