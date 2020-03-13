|
Lifelong companion to Cheryl Brown; Dad to Stephanie, Stephan, and Michelle; Papa to Tristan, Jared, and James. A celebration of life will be held 2020-04-04 from 11AM-1PM at Woodman Comm. Centre, Brantford. It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Szeker. Beloved companion of many years to Cheryl Brown, Joe will be missed by his kids Stephanie (Josh), Stephan, and Michelle. Papa to Tristan, Jared, and James. Born in Hamilton and later relocated to Brantford, Joe studied Roman and Greek history at McMaster and was a proud member of the numismatic and philatelic communities. Always quick with a story, Joe was well respected to be a wealth of knowledge on local and ancient history. Joseph was cremated as per his wishes.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020